KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,248,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 16,044,170 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

KeyCorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KeyCorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in KeyCorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 75,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

