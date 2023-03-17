Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of KEYS opened at $155.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

