Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.