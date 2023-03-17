Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance
KNTE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
