Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $69.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($80.65) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $15.68 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

