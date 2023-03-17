Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

