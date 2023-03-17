Larry Alan Kay Sells 600 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $66.70 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

