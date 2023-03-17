Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LVS opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

