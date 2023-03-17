Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

ZEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ZEV opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 58.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 91,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,820.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 154,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

