Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Northland Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 310,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 262,826 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 242,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.