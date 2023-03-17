Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Northland Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
