Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEV. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.40.

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

