Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

