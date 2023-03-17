Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
LEV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Lion Electric stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
