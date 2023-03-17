loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,023.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,023.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,827 shares of company stock worth $2,469,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDI. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

