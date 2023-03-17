Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HSBC

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

