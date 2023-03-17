LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires Shares of 1,497 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

