LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $90.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

