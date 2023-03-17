Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Magellan Aerospace stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

