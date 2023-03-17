Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Magellan Aerospace stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.
About Magellan Aerospace
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Aerospace (MALJF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.