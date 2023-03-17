ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.22.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $80.07 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.