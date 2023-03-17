Mark Jeffery Penn Sells 12,000,000 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $10,315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 2,766.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 351,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1,560.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 285,713 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

