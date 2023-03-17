MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $331.36 Average PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.36.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $388.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.27. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

