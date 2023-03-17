Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

MMC opened at $158.69 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,658,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,433,000 after buying an additional 103,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

