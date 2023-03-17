Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,345 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

