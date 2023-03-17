Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

