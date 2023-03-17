Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 5,826 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after purchasing an additional 406,431 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

