Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 6,082 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

About Lululemon Athletica

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $297.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

