Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

