Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

