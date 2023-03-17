Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.17% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

