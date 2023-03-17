Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.19 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.85.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.