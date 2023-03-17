Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $260.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.