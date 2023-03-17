Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

