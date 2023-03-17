Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases Shares of 39,136 iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVI. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,855,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

