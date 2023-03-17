Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

