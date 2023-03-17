Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2 %

About Enbridge

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

