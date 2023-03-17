Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,408 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.5 %

MO stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.