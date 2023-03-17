Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 766 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Shares of ICE opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

