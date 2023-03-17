Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 823 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

