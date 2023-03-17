Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 8,304 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

