Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 45,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

