Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

