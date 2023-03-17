Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
NYSE:MHH opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.
About Mastech Digital
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.