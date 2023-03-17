MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) Head to Head Review

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Affinity Energy and Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21% Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $41.99 million 10.95 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -19.43 Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares MaxCyte and Affinity Energy and Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Affinity Energy and Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MaxCyte and Affinity Energy and Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxCyte presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.34%.

Volatility & Risk

MaxCyte has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, indicating that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats MaxCyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Affinity Energy and Health

(Get Rating)

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.