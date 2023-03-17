MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Critical Contrast

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Wag! Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $49.30 million 0.62 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.34 -$38.57 million N/A N/A

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 237.50%. Given Wag! Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group N/A N/A -31.76%

Summary

Wag! Group beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. The Luxury Beauty segment manages and operates hair salon under the ZACC brand name. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

