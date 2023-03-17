Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.