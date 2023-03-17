Michael Massaro Sells 4,166 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $3,147,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

