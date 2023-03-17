Microlise Group’s (SAAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.
Microlise Group Trading Down 1.5 %
SAAS opened at GBX 165 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Microlise Group has a one year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £191.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.49.
Microlise Group Company Profile
