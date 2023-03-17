Microlise Group’s (SAAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.

Microlise Group Trading Down 1.5 %

SAAS opened at GBX 165 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Microlise Group has a one year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £191.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.49.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

