Mirion Technologies (MIR) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mirion Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $717.80 million -$276.90 million -4.88 Mirion Technologies Competitors $4.89 billion $676.74 million 6.56

Mirion Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies. Mirion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -39.44% 2.71% 1.52% Mirion Technologies Competitors -7.40% 6.61% 1.88%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Mirion Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mirion Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mirion Technologies Competitors 75 434 767 13 2.56

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mirion Technologies rivals beat Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. Mirion Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

