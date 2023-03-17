Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

