Modus Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $272.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Further Reading
