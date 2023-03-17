Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

