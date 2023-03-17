Morgan Stanley Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $20.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.